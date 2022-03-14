Applications for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)'s Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 have now been released on the official website. Students can start registering and filling up their application forms at comedk.org. The results of this exam are accepted by more than 120 institutions in Karnataka.

Last year, 44,741 aspirants attempted the exam, which is conducted for almost 20,000 engineering seats in the state. This year, the exam will be conducted on June 19, 2022.

The application process is as follows:

1. Visit comedk.org.

2. Click on register and fill in the details required.

3. You will be allotted a registration number and password through which you can log into the site.

4. Start filling out the application form with the details required.

5. Upload all documents asked, such as ID proof, signature and photographs.

6. Pay the application fee.

The last date to apply for the exam is May 2, 2022. Students can make changes to the application they have filed until May 16.