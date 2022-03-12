Tiruchy-based Holy Cross College has signed an MoU with Madurai's Transgender Resource Centre to create an environment to help transpersons in the education sector. Dr Christina Bridget, Principal, Holy Cross College, signed the pact with Priya Babu, Transgender Resource Centre, Madurai.

Babu, who started the centre over six years ago, said she wants to create a nurturing environment for transpersons and that needs to start from schools and colleges. The centre is a library of books, documentaries, newspapers and documents about the trans community and has been reaching out to schools and colleges and conducting seminars. The first MoU signed by the centre was with Mannar Thirumalai Nayakar College, Madurai. It also publishes a magazine.

"Only a few colleges have books that represent the trans community in their syllabus. We want to create awareness among students. Through this pact, they can come and spend time at our centre. PhD scholars can use our materials for research and we can help them with whatever is required. We will also arrange field visits and conduct seminars in these colleges. We want to reduce dropouts amongst trans students," said Priya Babu.

Apart from these facilities, students from Holy Cross College can approach the centre for internships. Babu said the education sector must focus on generating an understanding of the trans community.

"We are also looking to create a website tailored around trans students. We want to bring out success stories of transpersons. We want our students to gain exposure and understand the lives of such people. We will do this through visits, programmes, videos and blogs," Dr Bridget said.