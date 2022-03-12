Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) and Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have released notifications for admissions in schools and colleges.

MJPTBCWREIS has released notifications for residential junior college and degree college for women for the academic year 2022-2023. The common entrance exam will be held for admissions into MJPTBCWR junior and degree colleges. Students who are appearing for SSC and IPE this academic year can apply online for the entrance exam. Online applications for entrance, which started on March 8, will end on May 22. Students can download the hall tickets on May 28 for the entrance, which will be held on June 5. The application fee for the entrance is Rs 200.

TMRIES has also invited applications for Class V to Intermediate. The date for the application began on March 10. The last date for applying for the entrance is April 11. The entrance exam for Class V is to be conducted on May 9 and for Classes VI, VII, VIII, it will be held on May 10. The entrance for intermediate will be held on May 21 and admissions will be held between May 26 to June 20.