The parents of children studying at Jawahar Nehru Navodaya School at Gajanur in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka urged MP BY Raghavendra to take a look at the alleged list of issues that the institution is reeling under. They alleged that juniors are being ragged, teachers are collecting money from children and many of the faculty remain absent for long periods.

The parents met Raghavendra in Shivamogga on Saturday, March 12, and submitted a memorandum in this regard. They alleged that at the district's only Navodaya School, students of Class XI and XII are harassing their juniors by forcing them to wash their clothes, polish shoes and allegedly torturing them mentally. The parents also brought to the MP's notice the case of a Class IX student who died by suicide in 2015, after he was allegedly tortured at the school.

Though the District Collector's attention was directed towards about three or four incidents of ragging this year as well, no action was taken; they put the responsibility on the principal and housemasters for allowing such incidents to occur. The parents also alleged that school teachers are forcing kids to pay money to buy sports equipment even though the government has released grants for the same. They claimed that some teachers have been absent for a long time. The school building is also dilapidated with a lack of water filters. Students are apparently forced to have baths in cold water plus toilets and bathrooms also need repair. The parents also alleged that the quality of food served is inferior. They demanded that a proper investigation be conducted into the irregularities.