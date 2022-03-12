The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed the date for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. This time, the exam will be conducted on April 9. The schedule has been put up via an official notice on the website of CMAT, which is, cmat.nta.nic.in.

The official notification reads, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 16 February 2022 regarding online application of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2022) for admission to management programmes in the country, it is hereby informed that National Testing Agency (NTA) will now be conducting CMAT-2022 Examination on April 9, 2022 from 3 pm to 6 pm."

The CMAT is a national level entrance test for admission to management programmes across the nation. It facilitates AICTE affiliated colleges and universities to select the right graduate candidates. NTA has been conducting the exam since 2019.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates have been asked to contact NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.