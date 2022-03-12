The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the term 1 Board exam results for Class 10 students. Candidates who attempted CBSE Class 10 term 1 examinations can collect their mark sheets from their respective schools.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said today, March 12, that the results of the CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams have been sent to the students by the board. Only the theory exam results were disclosed to the schools since the practical exams' results were already with the board, she added.

CBSE had conducted Class 10 and 12 term 1 examinations on OMR sheets to assess MCQ type questions. According to an official statement by CBSE released earlier, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times, the Class 10, 12 results will be put up in the form of a scorecard and further, no student will be placed under pass, compartment or essential repeat categories after term 1 examinations.