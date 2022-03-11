Andhra Pradesh's Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, March 10, held a meeting with the Telugu students who arrived safely back home from war-torn Ukraine.

The students thanked the TDP for extending timely and crucial help in evacuating them from the battle-hit country. A total of 770 students are believed to be studying in Ukraine from the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Among these, 757 students have been evacuated as of March 10, according to a report by Telangana Today.

While stating that the TDP would be prompt in aiding the Telugu people in distress anywhere in the world, Naidu added that he would request the Central Government to arrange for medical admissions to all those students who were forced to drop their studies and return from Ukraine. He lauded TDP MPs and the NRI wing for the safe return of the Telugu students, who narrated their difficulties during the time when they were stranded inside basements and hideouts in Ukraine.