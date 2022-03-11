The National Testing Agency has published the schedule for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2022. The test will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon on April 9. The exam schedule notice was put on the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in.

The online application process is still ongoing and for which the last date is March 17. The final date for successful submission of the examination fee is March 18.

The complete process for GPAT 2022 is online, which includes uploading scanned images, fees payment, printing confirmation page, admit card etc. Candidates are not supposed to send any documents to the NTA through any means.

The GPAT is conducted nationally for admission towards MPharm programmes. It consists of 125 objective-type questions, each carrying 4 marks.