CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) will soon publish term 1 results for Classes 10 and 12. There is, however, no official word yet from the board. The results should be uploaded in the coming days.

The students can check their results on CBSE's official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To check their results, students would need their roll number along with the school number. Besides the two websites, students can also check their scores via the DigiLocker app or website as well as the UMANG mobile app from Google Play Store.

Here are the steps to download the term 1 Board Exam 2022 result via the CBSE website:

1. Go to cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2. Select the link for class 10/class 12 term 1 results

3. Sign in using the roll number along with the school number and any other details as requested

4. The result will be shown on the screen

The term 2 Board examinations for both Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from April 26, as per the announcement by CBSE. The exams will be conducted in offline mode at the designated test centres. The timetable for the exams will soon be put out on the same official website. The questions will consist of long and short-form types in a non-MCQ format.