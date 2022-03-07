Ten students of a Polytechnic College in Dibai of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder burst in their hostel kitchen on March 7, Bulandshahr District Magistrate CP Singh said.

The students were rushed to the Aligarh Higher Medical Centre. They are said to be out of danger. "Today at 9 am in the hostel kitchen of Government Polytechnic Dibai, a small cylinder of 5 kg burst itself while the food was being cooked. Ten students have suffered burn injuries. They have been admitted to the Aligarh Higher Medical Centre. The students are out of danger. SSP and I are going to meet the students," said the DM.

He added, "Aligarh CMO, Deputy Collector of Bulandshahr and officials of Debai Tehsil are present at the hospital. A preliminary probe has revealed that the incident happened when food was being prepared in the kitchen. Further investigation is underway." Media reports suggest that a stampede broke out in the college premises as soon as the blast took place and, according to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so fierce that noise was heard in the surrounding area.