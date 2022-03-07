Associated Managements of Private Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has decided not to force parents to purchase branded shoes and school uniforms for their children, like earlier, to give them relief from financial strain in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, it has also decided to support the 'Make in India' concept. D Shashikumar, KAMS General Secretary, told IANS on Monday, March 7, that the decision was taken at the office-bearers' meeting. Until now, private schools insisted on purchasing uniforms, shoes and other materials from prescribed showrooms or agencies only.

Earlier, the schools recommended the purchase of big brands which caused an additional burden to parents. In the past, this even led to a confrontation between school managements and parents. Shashikumar said that this time parents would be encouraged to purchase indigenous products which are much more reasonable than the branded ones. However, this new norm is only applicable to schools under KAMS. "Few schools have themselves come forward with the proposal of loosening their rigid stand and we encourage it. They have realised the situation after COVID and it is a good gesture," he said.

There are 19,645 private schools in the state in which 45.71 lakh students are enrolled. Classes for the 2022-23 academic year are slated to commence from May 14. The school managements, which have already started in-person classes in a full-fledged manner, are gearing up for the next academic year. Many schools have decided to cut the summer holidays short to make up for the learning loss caused by the pandemic in the last two years.