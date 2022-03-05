Around 600 students who were stuck in Sumy, the northeastern state of Ukraine, have made another video saying if anything happens to them, the Indian government will be responsible. All the students are from Sumy Medical University, presently living amidst shelling and bombings in the war zone area.

"Today is the tenth day of the war. We have come to know that Russia has announced a ceasefire to open a corridor on the border of two cities, one of them is Mariupol which is 600 km from here. Since morning we are hearing sounds of air jets, bombing and street fights. We have waited for long and can't wait any more. We are risking our lives, we are moving towards borders, if anything happens to us, the government should be held accountable," said the students in the video sent to IANS.

They said it was the last video made by them as they started walking towards borders, risking their lives amid heavy shelling. "As Russia has opened the border, we are moving, just pray for us, we need our government right now," the students said and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The students have no water or food. They have made several requests but no help has reached them yet. Even on March 4, they sent a few videos to IANS narrating their ordeal. Now, putting their lives at risk, feeling abandoned by their government, they have moved towards the border in hope of life.

On March 4, the Russian envoy told United Nations Security Council it is doing "everything to evacuate foreigners" from Ukraine. While the Kremlin has been accused of "war crimes" amidst global fury, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that it is arranging civilian movement from the Belgorod region and "buses have been waiting for Indian students and other foreign nationals".