With an aim to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers, the Delhi government kickstarted Delhi Teachers University on Friday, March 4. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Delhi Teachers University.

As quoted in a report by ANI, on this occasion, the minister shared, "Our vision is to make it the best university in the country and the world. This university will set even better standards than other premier institutions of the country like IITs and IIMs. Delhi Teachers University is the fastest established university in the country. On January 4, 2022, the Delhi Teachers University bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly and within two months, it has been inaugurated along with the approval of LG."

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi also said the University will emerge as a brand in the field of teacher education and set new standards for the education of teachers in the world, as per a report in ANI.

"It will offer a new-age integrated teacher education programme after Class XII and will also emphasise fundamental and applied research in education by collaborating with national and international organisations. It will also be ensured that trainees spend 30 to 50 per cent of their time in schools and get hands-on learning experience from the very first month of their course. Along with this, a unique cell will also be set up in Delhi Teachers University which will visit schools of Delhi and motivate students to opt for the teaching profession,'' Sisodia added.

The minister said that the courses offered at Delhi Teachers University will not focus solely on subject knowledge but will develop capacities and build practical skills that prepare teachers for the classroom. This includes exposure to international education systems through exchange programmes and visits.