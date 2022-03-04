Close to 20 per cent of students of government schools in Uttar Pradesh, who had passed Class VIII, have not taken admission to Class IX in 2021. About 36.8 lakh students — 18.9 lakh boys and 17.9 lakh girls — had passed Class VIII in the academic session 2019-20. Only 29.6 lakh — 16.2 lakh boys and 13.3 lakh girls — have taken admission to the next class. According to a report from the basic education department, the transition rate of boys stood at 85.7 per cent, while that of girls stood at 74.6 per cent.

Among 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Sitapur (with 48.6 per cent) and Chikrakoot (with 47.6 per cent) saw the maximum number of students holding back or having dropped out of school after Class VIII. Only 1.9 per cent and 3.9 per cent of Class VIII-pass students in Mainpuri and Firozabad, respectively, did not enrol in Class IX. To improve the transition rate, the education department has asked its officers to step up and take special measures for the academic session 2022-23, which begins from April 1.

Basic Education Director, SVB Singh has asked officers to ensure enrolment of all Class VIII-pass students in Class IX. Teachers have been asked to visit the houses of students who remain absent for 10 days a month. Officers will also ensure that there is no school without a teacher or with just one teacher in any district. In addition, officers have been asked to pay effective visits in schools and ensure the regularity of students and teachers. Schools will have to ensure proper toilets and drinking water facilities. Block Education Officers have been instructed to pay regular visits to schools to supervise the teaching level.