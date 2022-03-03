The first issue of the famous TIME magazine was published 99 years ago on March 3. It was first published in New York City on this day and, for many years, it was run by its influential co-founder, Henry Luce.



On this day in 1939, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi began a hunger strike in protest at the autocratic rule in British India in Mumbai. His fast was started as a protest against what he regarded as a breach of a promise by Thakor Saheb, the 30-year-old autocratic ruler of the Western Indian State of Rajkot, to give his people democratic reforms.



Every year on March 3, World Wildlife Day is celebrated to admire beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people across the globe.

On March 3, 1839, Jamsetji Tata, the Indian pioneer industrialist who founded the Tata Group, India’s biggest conglomerate company, was born. He established the city of Jamshedpur. He founded what would later become the Tata Group of companies.