Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu noted that time has come to pave the way for all-round development of students by developing a holistic education system and distance learning methods, combining online teaching with direct education in the classroom. He participated as chief guest for the Pratibha Puraskarams of Ramineni Foundation, USA held at CK Convention, Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said, “We all should feel proud to honour all the teachers who have worked hard to educate students in the face of the pandemic.”Stating that the Corona pandemic had a major impact on the world including the students, the V-P said several teachers across the country explored new methods for teaching their students to provide quality education. He observed that majority of the teachers, especially in public schools, wanted students to pursue education without losing interest.

Speaking of the Ramineni Foundation, the Vice-President said it was commendable that the Foundation was established in the United States with the idea of doing something for the motherland. Its primary responsibility was to uphold and uphold the noble Indian culture, traditions and values. Recalling the words of great poet Sri Gurzada Apparao, ‘Sontalabham konta manukuni ... Poruvuvaniki todu padavoy’, the Vice-President said, “Late Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary has practised these words without fail. Born into a farming family, Ayyanna Chowdary went to the United States with a degree in mathematics, mastered economics there and further developed his knowledge while working as a professor. He rose to the highest level in business. Students and youth are advised to draw inspiration from him.”

Naidu said language and traditional methods should be followed by everyone and that it was everybody’s responsibility to pass on this culture to future generations. Referring to the implementation of NEP-2020, Venkaiah Naidu said, “The new education policy is being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and the same should be implemented in all the states of the country. Teachers should work hard to implement the new policy in all schools.”

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said CM YS Jagan Mohan Jagan has brought about revolutionary changes in the education system and the State government has allocated a huge sum to the education sector so as to develop it. He commended the efforts of Ramineni Foundation for presenting Pratibha Puraskarams to students from 356 schools and Guru Samanams to Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) from 57 mandals for 2020 and 2021. “Everyone should work for the betterment of the society as per the teachings of Vivekananda,” Suresh said. The V-P presented the prathibha awards and Guru Samanams to the MEOs.