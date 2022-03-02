The CPI(M) on Wednesday said Indian students are being forced to travel abroad for medical education as the government has no control over private colleges charging exorbitant fees.

The Left party's remarks come as several Indian medical students remain stranded in war-torn Ukraine. "Hardly any control over pvt educational institutions. Modi govt permits exorbitant fees for profit maximisation. Families are thus forced to send children abroad for affordable professional edu & face such tragedies. Stop promoting edu shops. Open more govt professional colleges," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.

The father of Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student who died in shelling in Ukraine on Tuesday, had said that his son travelled to that country because medical education there was less expensive as compared to India.