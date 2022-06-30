The final answer key for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) has been released on the official website. The results for the exam are expected to be declared tomorrow, that is July 1, 2022, by the Department of School Education, Telangana.

The final answer key is available on the website tstet.cgg.gov.in. The answer key has been released for both Paper I and Paper II for all subjects, including Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

The exam was conducted in 33 districts in Telangana on June 12 this year. In order to be eligible for the exam, candidates applying for teaching positions for primary classes (Class I to V) should have cleared their intermediate or higher secondary education with at least 50% marks and completed their four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEd) or two-year Diploma in Education course.

On the other hand, candidates applying for Classes VI to VIII are required to have cleared their Bachelor's programme with at least 50% marks, and their BEd or Diploma in Education course as well.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the Department of School Education.

If you are looking to download the official TS TET final answer key, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the link to the TS TET 2022 final answer key

3. Select your subject from the page that opens

4. The answer key will be displayed

5. Download for future reference