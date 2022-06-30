Supplementary exams for the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X students will be conducted from August 1 to August 10, as announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Telangana. The last date for the candidates to submit the supplementary exam fee to the heads of their institutions is July 18. The application form is available on the official website of the BSE, bse.telangana.gov.in.

If students wish to opt for re-counting of their marks, they are required to pay Rs 500 per subject before July 15. They must apply at the Office of the Director of Examinations. On the other hand, if they wish for a re-verification of their answer scripts, they must submit individual challans to the Office of the Director of Examinations in person. This will cost them Rs 1,000 per subject.

The SSC 2022 results were announced on June 30 at 11:30 am by the Directorate of Government Exams, Telangana. The state secured a pass percentage of 90% this year. The exams were conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Education Minister of Telangana, P Sabita Indira Reddy announced the results during a press conference.