The Board of Secondary Education in Telangana just released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X results today, Thursday, June 30. Out of the 5,03,579 students who appeared for the exams in the regular category, 4,53,201 have passed, with the pass percentage at 90%. The overall pass percentage is down a couple of notches from 2019, when the last round of Board exams was held for Class X students in Telangana. The pass percentage in 2019 was 92.43%.

As has been the case, girls trumped boys yet again, with the difference between their pass percentages settling at 4.84%, according to data released by the Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana.

Among private candidates, the pass percentage was 51.89%. Out of the 819 private candidates who appeared for the exams, only 425 secured the passing grade.

It was the district of Hyderabad that scored the lowest pass percentage at 79.63%. On the other hand, the Siddipet district secured the highest pass percentage at 97.85%.

The data also showed that residential schools in Telanagana secured the highest pass percentage from among various categories of schools. Government schools stood last on that list with a pass percentage of 75.68%.

The exams had been conducted between May 23 and June 1 this year. Students can log in through their hall ticket numbers and get their results. Do remember to examine your mark sheet carefully. This is the first time in two years that the TS SSC exam was conducted. COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of exams in 2020 as well as 2021.