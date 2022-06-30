The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X exams have just been announced in Telangana. The results were released at 11.30 am today, that is, June 30 on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can log in through their hall ticket numbers and get their results. Do remember to examine your mark sheet carefully.

This is the first time in two years that the TS SSC exam was conducted. COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of exams in 2020 as well as 2021.

The exams had been conducted between May 23 and June 1 this year.

Follow these steps to access your results:

1. Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the link: Individual Student Wise Results of SSC Public Examinations 2022

3. Enter your hall ticket number

4. Fill in the captcha code

5. Your results should be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results