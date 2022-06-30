The entrance exam will be held from July 29 to August 1 | Pic: EdexLive

Osmania University has extended the last date for the registration and submission of online applications for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) until Sunday, July 10. Candidates can register and submit until this day without paying any late fee.

The TS PGECET 2022 is conducted for admission into ME/MTech/MPharm/MArch/Graduate level Pharm D (PB), full time courses in University and Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

The test is scheduled to be held from July 29 to August 1, 2022 in two shifts: 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. The admit card for the test will be released on July 20. The University had earlier extended the last date for registration from June 26 to June 30, 2022.

Students who wish to appear for the registration can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website: pgecet.tsche.ac.in

2) Click on the option “Application fee payment”

3) Fill in the required details and pay the application fee

4) Fill in the application form and click submit

5) Download and save the application form for future reference

A notice issued by the University said that, “Even those candidates who have appeared for final semester/year examination and awaiting for their results can also apply.”