Three days after 120 students of Telangana Minority Girls’ Residential School in Siddipet fell ill after consuming ‘contaminated’ food, Minority Residential Institutions Society secretary Shafiullah on Wednesday, June 29, suspended Principal Sri Latha.

As per his orders, deputy warden Razia Sultana and head cook Durga Nagarani were dismissed from service.

Earlier in the day, police arrested NSUI State president and Congress leader Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao for trying to meet the students at the school. He was arrested at Ramunipatla village in Chinnakodur mandal and shifted to Thogita Police Station.

During the scuffle, Venkat reportedly suffered fits. Though the NSUI (National Students' Union of India) members asked police to take their leader to a hospital, their pleas fell on deaf ears. However, after the NSUI posted the news on social media, he was taken to Gajwel and later he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.