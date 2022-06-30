The results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022 are expected to be released today, June 30, by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The results will be released on the NBE's official website, nbe.edu.in. The FMGE is the screening test for medical graduates from foreign countries who wish to practice medicine in India. The test this year was conducted on June 4.

It is to be noted that the National Medical Council (NMC) has proposed replacing both the FMGE and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate medical education in India with the National Exit Test (NEXT) from the upcoming academic year. The exam is expected to be conducted in January 2023.

In order to download results for the FMGE 2022, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the 'results' link

3. Enter the login details requested

4. Your result will be displayed on your screen

5. Check and download for future reference