The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examination for Class X will be announced tomorrow, June 30 at 11.30 am by State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The students who appeared in the examination can check their scores at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

A few hours after the results of the Intermediate examination were released on Tuesday, June 28, the Education Department issued a notice declaring the date of results of the SSC examination that were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The Minister will announce the results at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as stated in a report by ENS.

After the declaration, students can view results on the aforementioned websites. The Education Minister has also directed the department to release the results of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on July 1. In a review meeting with the officials of the Education Department, the Minister said that TET results will be announced without further delay.

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results:

1) Visit the official website of the Telangana Board exam results

2) Click on the designated 'TS SSC result' link

3) Enter all the required login credentials and click on submit

4) Your TS SSC results will be displayed on the screen

5) Download the result and take a printout for future reference