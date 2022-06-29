The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the information on the allotted exam city for students writing the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). Candidates who applied for the medical entrance test can check details on the exam city allotted to them at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will conduct NEET-UG 2022 on July 17 in exam centres across India and a few cities abroad as well. Candidates should not confuse the exam city allotment slip with the admit card, warned the NTA. “The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later,” the NTA said in the notification.

To check the allotted exam city, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the option that says "Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022"

3) Enter the NEET-UG 2022 application number, your date of birth and security pin

4) Details regarding the allotted NEET-UG exam centre will be displayed on the screen

5) Save the details for future reference

The NTA is also expected to release the hall tickets for NEET-UG 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the examination have been demanding that it be postponed. Students have also taken to Twitter and used hashtags such as #JUSTICEforNEETUG, #PostponeNEETUG and #MODIJIExtendNEETUG among others to draw attention to their demands.