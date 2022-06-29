It is observed in a report by Mercer | Mettl, the world's largest assessment technology's 'The State of Online Examinations Report 2022' that many Indians preferred a hybrid test first after disruptions due to COVID-19. The report showed a high number of educators — about 78 per cent of the institutions surveyed in India — were willing to adopt and integrate digital into their exam preferences in 2022 as there is a balance between centre-based exams and remote online assessments, as stated in a report by PTI.

This report, namely 'The State of Online Examinations Report 2022' is established on the data collected from over 150 deans, HODs, professors and other important stakeholders across the country. Furthermore, the report disclosed that 75 per cent of the respondents opted for the ease of administration, scheduling and coordination offered by the online mode, as stated in a report by PTI.

The report read, "72 per cent of respondents believe that online exams have improved their overall exam experience and 60 per cent would prefer the online model for semester exams, certifications and distance learning courses." On the other hand, "About 67 per cent of respondents said they would look for platforms that provide anti-cheating technology during online exams."

It was stated in the report that selecting the right online exam platform will enable institutions to exercise online audit, remote Artificial Intelligence (AI) and hybrid proctoring and webcam use among others as these features also prevent cheating and other malpractices, as stated in a report by PTI.

CEO of Mercer | Mettl, Siddhartha Gupta, said, "The process of education and examination has changed dramatically during the last two years of the pandemic. Much of the responsibility of institutions to adopt modern solutions lies with relevant stakeholders to ensure the integration of technology adoption and to protect the education ecosystem from current and unforeseen disruptions."