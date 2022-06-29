Conjoined twins from Hyderabad passed the Telangana Intermediate examinations, the results of which were recently announced. Now, how's that for some midweek motivation?



Veena and Vani reside in a state-run children's home in the capital city of Telangana and they passed the exam with a 'B Grade' officials informed, as stated in a report by PTI.



On Tuesday, June 28, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had announced the results of the intermediate first (Class XI) and intermediate second (Class XII) year results and for both, over nine lakh students had appeared. The exam was conducted in May.



Veena and Vani studied Economics, Commerce and Political Science (Civics), besides English and Telugu in Intermediate. Especially for them, the exam was conducted at the children's home they reside in. The girls were tutored at the home itself.



In 2020, the twins had completed their Class X.



State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod appreciated the conjoined twins for their feat and assured them of government help in the future as well.



Born to poor parents in 2003, efforts were made by doctors to separate them by performing surgery but they weren't successful.