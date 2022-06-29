How many attempts does it take to crack the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam? Well, for Kasarla Raju (23), all it took was his very first attempt and he aced the competitive exam. A student of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Hyderabad, Raju secured the All-India Rank of 86.



Raju is a native of Suraram village in Jangaon district. He pursued BSc in Forestry last year and now, he is pursuing MSc in Forestry at FCRI in Hyderabad. With his optional being Forestry and Geology, the youngster cracked the IFC exam.



An elated Raju thanked Priyanka Varghese, Dean of FCRI, K Srinivas, Deputy Director of FCRI, and A Narasimha Reddy, DCF, for their guidance and motivation, which helped him to achieve his goal.



In the last two years, FCRI's study circle has helped students like Raju to clear various UPSC exams.



It may be noted that as many as four students were selected for SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) interview in Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and a student got selected for interview of CAPF (AC) (Central Armed Police Forces - Assistant Commandant), and another student got selected for IAS Mains in the recent past.