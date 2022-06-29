The officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated that the future of education is in tackling the challenge of equity and access as technology is bringing a turning point in the Indian education system. "The future of education lies in addressing the challenge to equity and access. Technology forums or emerging areas of technology have brought about a turning point in the Indian education system. Accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is for everyone to see how technology is playing and driving the systems and processes of education," the official said, as stated in a report by PTI.



The Director of Skills and Training, CBSE, Biswajit Saha said, "It is also necessary to place the impetus on the process of curriculum development as we adopt and adapt as per the requirements of the industry." Adding more to this, Saha said in order to construct a tech-savvy education hub in India, under the ambit of the 21st century, the private and public sectors need to come together and drive the technologically enhanced curriculum. Further, he added, "A technologically enhanced learning ecosystem is needed to move to an outcome-based approach to gauge where and how education is truly being delivered to solve gaps in equity."

The Executive Director of Microsoft India, Navtez Bal informed that as per the World Economic Forum estimates, more than 1.2 billion children in 186 countries got affected due to the pandemic by school closures, as stated in a report by PTI. "Technology played a pivotal role in maintaining learning continuity at this time and is enabling schools, teachers and students around the world to do more than ever before. At Microsoft, our aim is to create immersive and inclusive experiences that inspire lifelong learning, stimulate the development of essential life skills, and support educators in guiding and nurturing student passions," said the executive director.

Microsoft, which has been working on the digital transformation of the education ecosystem in India has been working with policymakers, schools, teachers and students to transform learning outcomes with technology. The CBSE also collaborated with the firm to initiate coding and data sciences in the school curriculum recently.

As the pandemic compelled everyone to switch to technological tools, the principal of Sat Paul Mittal School, Bhupinder Gogia, shared his views and said, "To make learning engaging during the pandemic, we leveraged technological tools for virtual classes and to collaborate. The pandemic taught us to be open toward the idea of accepting answers from students on platforms, including both online and offline. We realised not every child is confident about voicing their opinions in an offline class."

Sharing the tricks and steps their school adopted, the Founder-Principal of Kamla Nehru Public School said, "Our teachers were already empowered and we prepared our lessons using OneNote, Sway and Adobe. We used all possible tech tools and we were up and about by April 2020 to manage the move to a virtual classroom. I strongly believe that empowered educators lead to engaged classrooms." Stating that they started preparing as early as December 2019, the principal added, "We have efficiently leveraged technology as the hub of learning, enabling accessibility in education, implementing gamification and I am proud to say that we have AI learning in addition to design thinking, web designing, multimedia and so on, for our students."