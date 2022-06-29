Sources from the examination board stated on Wednesday, June 29, that the results of the CBSE and CISCE Board examinations for Class X and Class XII are likely to be declared by July 15. Further, it was informed that "the evaluation process is underway and results will be out," as stated in a report by PTI.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus was part of the special assessment scheme for the board examinations for Classes X and XII in 2021-22 announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as a "one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class X exams for the CBSE Board ended on May 24 and May 20 for CISCE. Similarly, Class XII exams concluded for CBSE and CISCE exams on June 15 and June 13, respectively. Once the results are announced, they will be published on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, the majority of the state boards have declared their results. Consequently, due to the COVID pandemic, the schedule of Class X and XII Board exams for CBSE and CISCE was delayed.

To recollect what happened recently, social media was flooded with students asking the board to consider #BestofEitherTerms. Various student organisations and others concerned have also extended their support to the students.