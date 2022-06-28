The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last dates for registration for TS ICET and TS LAWCET 2022. The last date for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) has been extended to July 4 whereas the last date for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) has been extended to July 5.

The TS ICET exam will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022 and the TS LAWCET examination will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2022. TS ICET is administered by Kakatiya University for admission to MBA and MCA programmes. TS LAWCET is administered by Osmania University for admission into law programmes.

Students who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in and TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the examination:

1) Visit the official website of TS ICET, icet.tsche.ac.in, or TS LAWCET, lawcet.tsche.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the option application fee payment link

3) Enter the required details

4) Make the payment of the application fees

5) Fill the details in the application form and click on submit

6) Download the application and save it for future reference