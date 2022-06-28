The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education announced the results of Class XI and Class XII exams today, June 28. The results were announced at a press conference at 11 am in the presence of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Reports stated that around 63.32 per cent of students who appeared for the TS Inter first year examination have passed. The pass percentage saw a significant increase from the previous years when it was just 49 per cent. According to the TS Inter second-year results, the pass percentage stands at 67.82 per cent this year. In contrast to the first-year results, the pass percentage for the second year dropped significantly from the previous year when it was 100 per cent.

However, girls outperformed boys in the second-year exams. As many as 2,16,389 girls had appeared in the second-year exams, of which, 1,64,172 (75.86 per cent) have been declared pass. On the other hand, as many as 2,19,981 boys appeared for the exam and 60 per cent have been declared pass.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official websites including tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com.

They can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website of the Board: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the 'TS Inter 1st year results 2022' or 'TS Inter 2nd year results 2022' link for the General/Vocational Stream

3) Login with your hall ticket number and date of birth

4) Download the marksheet and save it for future use

Students can also use the app 'T app Folio' to check their results. Android users can download the app via Playstore.

The Board has also taken the services of clinical psychologists to help the students to overcome any problem related to stress, anxiety etc. Students can reach out to the toll free number: 18005999333

The names and telephone numbers of other psychologists as listed by the Board are:

1) Dr. Anitha - 949129159

2) Dr. Mazher Ali - 9491265299

3) Dr. Rajini - 9491273876

4) P. Jawaharlal Nehru - 9491307681

5) S. Sreelatha - 9491321197

6) Sailaja Pisapati - 9491338909

7) Anupama Guttimdevi - 9491265503

8) Syed Altaf Hussain - 9491279203

9) Saroja - 9491296096