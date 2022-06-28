In a good initiative, Bengaluru-based TriByte Technologies, on Tuesday, June 28, announced its association with Azim Premji University to provide teachers of Telangana with a blended course — English Language Enrichment Course (ELEC).

TriByte Technologies, in a statement, said, "The main aim of the course is to enhance the language proficiency of the teachers and support them in teaching students in the English language as all schools are transforming to English-medium based on the state government's new initiative." The statement also read that the course has reached all primary and secondary teachers of the state, as stated in a report by PTI.

In the first instance, it was the faculty members of Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, who conducted the course for 334 state-level key resource persons and 2,880 mentors from the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT).

Further, giving more details on the course, it is said that it will be offered in two phases to 80,374 teachers, including 51,441 primary school teachers and 28,933 higher secondary teachers.