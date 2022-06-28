All three toppers this year are girls from Humanities stream | Pic: EdexLive

The Punjab Education Board on Tuesday, June 28 announced the results for the Class XII examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website – pseb.ac.in

Although the results were supposed to be announced yesterday, June 27, the results link was activated today, June 28. This year, 3,01,700 students appeared for the examination. The pass percentage this year stands at 96.96 per cent. Additionally, around 97.78 per cent of girls and 90 per cent of transgender students passed the examination. Reports stated that Pathankot is the best performing district.

All three toppers this year are girls from the Humanities streams. Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur are all from Faridkot and have jointly topped the exams.

PSEB conducted the Board exams for Class XII term-wise this year. While the Term I exams were conducted from December 13, 2021, the Term II exams were conducted between April 22 and May 23, 2022.

To download the score card, students can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

2) Click on the option 'PSEB 10th, 12th Result link'

3) Enter the login credentials — your registration number, roll number and date of birth

4) The results will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference

Students can also check the results via SMS by following these steps:

1) Open the 'SMS' app on your phone

2) Create a new SMS and type PB12 in the body of the message

3) Send this SMS to 5676750

4) The result will be sent as an SMS alert