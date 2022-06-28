Find out how to apply to the University | Pic: EdexLive

Jamia Hamdard University has invited applications for its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes in various courses. Eligible students can apply for the courses on the University’s official admission portal, ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in .

The last date to apply for UG and Diploma courses is August 14 whereas candidates can apply for the PG programmes before July 31, according to a tweet by the University.

The University has opened admissions for UG, PG and diploma programmes in Unani Medicine, Pharmaceutical Education, Chemical and Life Sciences, Engineering Sciences and Technology Interdisciplinary Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, Nursing Sciences and Allied Health, Management and Business Studies, Media Education and Mass Communication, and Legal Studies.

They said in the tweet that the online admission form is available at ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in.

To apply for admissions, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1) Visit the official admission portal: ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in .

2) On the homepage, register yourself by entering details such as name, mobile number and email ID

3) Click on 'register' and a new page will open

4) Fill the application form with the required details

5) Upload all the important documents

6) Submit the form and save it for future reference