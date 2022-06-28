Delhi University has issued the academic calendar for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semesters of graduate courses. While the classes for students of the fifth and seventh semester will begin on July 20 for the academic year 2022-23; the classes for students of sixth and eighth semesters are scheduled to start on January 2, 2023.

As per the notification issued on June 22, the theory exams for the students in the fifth and seventh semesters will begin on November 30 and the preparation leave will start on November 16. The examination for the students in the sixth and eighth semesters will begin on May 11, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the notification read, "The winter break will be from December 17 to December 31 and the summer break from May 27, 2023, to July 19, 2023."

Delhi University, which was closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started in-person classes on February 17. Even though physical practical sessions were resumed last year for third-year students, due to the surge in COVID cases in December, the university was shut again.