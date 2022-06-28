A government official on Monday, June 27, stated that educated youths from special backward tribes in Chhattisgarh will be given government jobs via the direct recruitment process according to qualifications. Further, he highlighted that his move will benefit over 9,000 youths belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) such as Pahari Korwa, Birhor, Kamar, Bhunjia, Abujhmadia, Baiga and Pando, as stated in a report by PTI.

"On Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's direction, the General Administration Department, on Monday, issued an order in this regard to the collectors of 17 districts, including Korba, Surguja, Jashpur, Balrampur and Gariaband," the official said.

The order, which was released, read, "In the meeting of the Chhattisgarh Tribal Advisory Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 27, 2019, it was decided that educated eligible youths from special backward tribal communities will be provided government jobs as per their eligibility after conducting a survey."

Adding more on this, the official said, "There are as many as 9,623 such youths from these communities in the 17 districts and sanction has been granted to recruit those eligible to vacant Class III and IV posts through the direct recruitment process."

Taking about the need to implement this opportunity now, the official disclosed that this move comes after a tribal girl demanded a job during the CM's public interaction drive in Bagicha block of Jashpur district. Considering this, the CM, on Sunday, June 26, made an announcement.