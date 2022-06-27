The final exam date for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This is for December 2021 and June 2022, the merged cycles. The exam notice was out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

The dates for UGC NET are out. This exam will be held on July 8, 9, 11 and 12 plus, in the month of August on 12, 13 and 14.

Via the same notice, which NTA put out on June 25, the agency also stated that, "The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website." Candidates were also encouraged to keep tabs on the official websites, www.nta.ac.in and www.ugcnet.nta.nic, for the latest updates regarding the examination.

The notice was signed by Dr Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams).

It may be recalled that it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that December 2021 UGC-NET was postponed. The schedule for June 2022 UGC NET was also pushed. Hence, to ensure that there is some regularity in the conduction of exams, both UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 were merged by the NTA. They will be conducted together in CBT mode.

UGC NET is the test that is taken by aspirants for Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in the colleges and universities of the country.