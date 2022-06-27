Find out how to check your TET scores | Pic: EdexLive

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana will announce the results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) today, June 27. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TS TET 2022 was held on June 12, 2022 in two sessions. The education department had previously made the TSTET preliminary answer key 2022 available on June 15, 2022. TS TET test is held to hire teachers for Classes I through VIII in the Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, private aided schools, and private unaided schools in Telangana. Candidates must obtain minimum qualifying marks or passing marks to qualify for the exam.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their results:

1) Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in

2) Log in using your credentials: Candidate ID and date of birth

3) Check your result and download it

4) Save it for future reference



The exam was conducted in two papers, Paper I and Paper II. Those who intended to be teachers for Classes I to V appeared for Paper-I and the candidates who intended to be teachers for Classes VI to VIII appeared for Paper II.