The Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the admit card for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 on Saturday, June 25. Candidates can access the admit card on the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. The test is conducted for admission into professional undergraduate courses, like pharmacy, engineering and agriculture.

The admit card download facility will be open until July 11. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Go to the official TSCHE website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Click on the "TS EAMCET hall ticket" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials – registration number and date of birth, and click on the submit option.

4. The TS EAMCET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download it and save it for future reference

The admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, exam slots, timings and important guidelines.