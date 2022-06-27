Results for Class 11 exams in Tamil Nadu have been released | Pic: EdexLive

The Tamil Nadu Class XI Board results have been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNGDE) at 10 am today, June 27. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website on TN results, tnresults.nic.in.

The examination for Class XI students was conducted by the Board from May 9 to May 31, 2022. More than eight lakh students appeared for the examination. The results for all three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts have been released together and made available online.

Students can check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

1)Visit the official website, www.tnresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage of the website, click the option 'TamilNadu HSC First Year Result 2022'

3) Enter the login credentials — the registration number given to you and your date of birth

4) Submit the details and the e-marksheet will appear on the screen

5) Save a copy of the mark sheet for future use

The results for Class XII exams have already been released and can be accessed on the same website as mentioned above.