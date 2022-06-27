The Telangana High Court was informed by the National Medical Council (NMC) that it has issued guidelines for reallocation of students of the MNR Medical College to other medical colleges in the State based on their merit and availability of seats. The same was communicated to all stakeholders on May 18, 2022.

Prabhat Kumar, Undersecretary of NMC, filed an affidavit to this effect in response to the High Court orders in a writ petition filed by Mangamuri Varshini and 47 other students of the MNR Medical College, as reported by The New Indian Express.

As per the guidelines, all students of the MNR Medical College will be transferred to other medical colleges based on their merit and the availability of seats. If the colleges to which the students are recommended to be reassigned do not have any vacant seats in the course concerned, the seats in the relevant medical courses would be increased as a one-time measure to accommodate the students.

Furthermore, according to the standards, the maximum number of undergraduate students in each institution should not exceed 250 students, and distribution shall be made after taking into account the pre-existing infrastructure in the medical colleges to which students are recommended to be transferred. PG seats will likewise be given evenly to the appropriate departments of the medical institutions. Supernumerary students in college departments would be permitted on a one-time basis.

In circumstances when supernumerary seats are established, the State government may make preparations for transferring such students to respective departments in other colleges and may recommend to the commission. The guidelines also indicate that students must pay a fee if they are transferred to other medical institutions in the State.