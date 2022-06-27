The students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), which is popularly known as IIIT Basara, are wondering whether the Government of Telangana is waiting till the last minute to appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor (VC).

Students, who had staged a stir for seven days, called it off six days ago when Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy assured them

There was no clarity on whether the government is going to pick one from a panel of three candidates' previous search committee which was appointed in 2016. In case, the suggestion of an earlier appointed search committee becomes unimplementable, the government has to reappoint a new search committee to appoint a regular VC.

Six days on, since the students have called off their seven days long protests, following the promise of Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to appoint a VC and to release Rs 5.6 crores with immediate effect.

However, no concrete steps seem to be initiated with the exception being minor repairing works of electrical and hostel rooms. In addition, the administration has made a few changes to the mess menu and distributed used laptops to first-year pre-university course students.

To pacify the students, the newly appointed Director of RGUKT has issued a temporary notification for the recruitment of three female PETs, and one male. The authorities are said to be working on issuing tenders for the procurement of uniforms, electronic devices, books, and other materials.

As of now, the students are high on hopes that the State government will not go back on its promise. They said that estimations are being collected from the departments concerned. The student's governing council (SGC) is of the opinion to wait and watch for a fortnight before taking another action plan.

"We will wait for 15 days of time which was sought by the Education Minister. In case, the promises fail to materialize, this time we will launch another massive strike," said Madesh, president of SGC of RGUKT.

On June 14, every student of RGUKT have gone on strike with the primary demands ranging from appointment of VC, Director, and Finance Officer. They have also asked the authorities for ensuring the faculty-student ratio. Besides renovating Pre-University Course blocks, and hostels, they have demanded for additional resources such as books to enhance the access time of the library.

The student also demanded that the government arrange student amenities like cots, beds, and uniforms, maintenance of electrical, plumbing, internet, and mess infrastructure maintenance. They have highlighted the disparity of physical education trainers and demanded women's PETs.

The students braved sun and rains squatting at the main entrance, which was heavily fortified, to achieve their demands and stood unwavering till Education Minister assured them to fulfil all of their demands on behalf of the government.

Parents come into the picture

Parents of students of IIIT Basara formed a committee in Nirmal on Sunday, June 26. Akkinapally Rajeshwari was unanimously elected as President and Bojjavar Veera Nandayya as Honorary President. Davwaji Krishnamurthy was elected as the Vice-President.