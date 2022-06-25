Eligible teachers in Tamil Nadu have urged the school education department to release the vacancies list along with the district-wise school names, so that they can easily get to know about the availability details. The request has been put forward by teachers who have completed DTEd (Diploma in Teacher Education) and BEd (Bachelor of Education), along with qualifying the TET (Teachers Eligibility Test).



G Premalatha, a teacher from Coimbatore, said, "(The) school education department has allowed the Headmasters to appoint the temporary teachers in subjects for which a vacancy is there in the schools under a consolidated pay through the school management committee. The department released the number of vacancy details, that is, 13,331 teacher posts are vacant in primary and higher secondary schools across the state," according to an ENS report.



"As the department did not release details with the school names in the district, teachers who would like to join in this job have to go to the nearby government schools and have to check the details with the school headmistresses. Without knowing the details, many female teachers face difficulties. Considering this, the department needs to instruct CEOs to release the teacher vacant details with subject and school names," she explained. She also urged that the teachers' appointments in the schools should be carried out in an honest manner.



Speaking about the issue, Tamil Nadu BEd Computer Science Unemployed Graduate Teachers' Association general secretary, V Kumareshan said, "During the last academic year, except for the Computer Science subject, the school education department had appointed temporary teachers in Classes XI and XII in government higher secondary schools. We were disappointed. This time, the department did not tell about appointing temporary teachers in Computer Science subject in these classes. So, the department should clarify," as per the ENS report.