The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) now has a new facility — the International School of Public Health (ISPH). The centre was inaugurated by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 24, Friday, at Puducherry.

A release from the Director of JIPMER, Rakesh Aggarwal, stated that the building housing the school was constructed at a cost of Rs 65.6 crore with state-of-the-art facilities. "The school envisages the highest level of education in public health and would train scientists and practitioners of public health schemes to strengthen capacity for services and research in the health sector. The school has been running a Master of Public Health programme since it was launched in 2014," the release said further, as reported by PTI.

It added that of the 175 trainees admitted so far, 136 candidates have successfully completed the course with most of them having found placements in various reputed organisations. It may be noted that JIPMER is a centrally-administered institute.

"A Health Technology Assessment Centre supported by the Department of Health Research of the Union Health Ministry is functional and undertakes activities related to health economics. The school would function in close collaboration with the Health Ministry, Health Departments of Indian and foreign universities and health organisations," the release also stated.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker of the territorial assembly R Selvam, Members of Parliament S Selvaganapathy, V Vaithilingam and P Ravindranath and local legislator V Aroumougame were also present during the inauguration.