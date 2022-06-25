The Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), located in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, conducted a faculty orientation programme on Saturday, June 25. It was held at the AKNU convention centre, to discuss the topic 'Android Generation pro-active Pedagogy'.

Noted educationalist T Srinvasarao, who was a key speaker at the programme, said that educators need to adopt innovative teaching methods in a way that is understandable to today's modern generation. He also stated that there should be changes in teaching methods to keep pace with the changing times, according to a report by ENS.

"Educators are asked to adopt teaching methods that are understandable to today's Android generation. Instructors are told to update on their teaching methods," he said. Additionally, being reminiscent of the paradigms of ancient Indian education, he described the teaching methods followed in different countries of the world today.

He further stated that the curriculum should be taught to students in an out-of-the-box manner. Srinivasarao said that the human brain was far greater than the Android phones used by today's generation and also said that good results would come if it was used in the right way, as per the ENS report.

The educationist appreciated the efforts being made by the Vice-Chancellor of the university for the development of AKNU and said that such orientation programmes would give good results and more programmes should be organised soon. AKNU Prof M Jagannatharao, Registrar Prof T Ashok, Dr N Udayabhaskar, Prof K Ramaneswari, Dr P Umamaheswari and Dr KV Swamy were also present at the programme.