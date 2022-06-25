Online registrations for admissions to first-year undergraduate (UG) programmes through Common Admission Process (CAP) in government, government-aided, self-financed arts and science colleges affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University have begun.



If you are applying for the seats reserved for management or community quota, you should apply via the CAP system and the application number should be given to the college where admission is sought.



For applicants from Lakshadweep, seats are reserved in each college. Those residing in Lakshadweep should be applying through the CAP system and the application number should be shared with the college concerned. It may be noted that those who do not apply through the single window system will not be able to apply for the management and community quotas.



Candidates belonging to differently-abled, sports, and cultural quota categories should also apply online for admission. The Provisional Rank List will be published by the University and the examination of documents will be done centrally by the University. Applicants should upload a digital copy of the testimonials with the application.



The registration fee for SC/ST category will be Rs 400 and Rs 800 for others. Online registration should be done through the website cap.mgu.ac.in. All details regarding admission are available on the site.