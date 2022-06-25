While the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main Exam for day three today, June 25, several candidates across the country reported instances of delay when it comes to beginning the exam, technical glitches and server issues. Candidates took to Twitter to complain about the problems they faced.

A candidate, Mohit Kumar, tweeted, “JEE Mains 2022 exam centre Chouksey engineering college has poor management, half of the questions were not visible in 1st shift invigilator were only giving excuses didn't helped us. Immediate positive response awaited.”

Similar issues were reported by other candidates as well. “Yesterday my brother attempted the Jee-mains exam. The center had a system failure for almost 50% candidates. He wasn't able to see half the questions and wasn't able to scroll through long questions,” said Praful Borana in a post on Twitter.

He added that it took about one hour until he was assigned a different computer but even then the timer did not appear on the screen. “Out of 33 candidates at the centre at least 15-16 faced similar issue. Some were given additional time haphazardly. My brother wasn't. All the center authorities did was try somehow to convince the guardians and hush the issue and blame the problem on NTA. Kindly take cognizance of the issue. And provide a proper remedy,” he said.

Some candidates had issues with entry into the examination centre as well. Shilpi Goyal said, “My son had #JEEMains2022 exam on 24 April, Shift 1 and was denied entry on the basis of official PVC adhaar card issued by @UIDAI. After much hassel was allowed in. Wasn't it a valid ID proof @DG_NTA ? Shouldn't it had been made clear on Admit Card,” in a post on Twitter.

While aspirants have already been demanding the postponement and another attempt of the exam due to disruptions caused by the Agnipath protests and Assam floods, they continue to ask for the same owing to server issues.

Meanwhile, violence erupted at the Posset Bhavan, the JEE examination centre at Aurora College in Abids, Hyderabad, on Friday, June 24, during the examination. Students faced similar problems and were frustrated as they had to leave the centre without appearing for the exam. Some even broke a glass window. In this case, the NTA announced that shift two has been tentatively postponed to June 30. However, there has been no word on shift one.