The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has cancelled flight operations at two flying training schools located in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively. According to an official statement released on Saturday, June 25, the move has been made due to serious safety concerns at these two schools.



"During an inspection, it was observed that it had loose gravel and uneven surfaces and was unsafe for flying," the DGCA statement reads. "In one case, it has been stopped till such time as the runway is suitable for flying operations. In the second case, it was observed that three aircraft of a flying school had dysfunctional fuel gauge indicators and they were still being operated," the statement added, as per a PTI report.



The DGCA said it has stopped "flying operations at these two schools, which are located in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, respectively, due to the aforementioned serious safety concerns. It will be allowed to operate only when things are in order," the aviation regulator noted. However, the names of the schools were not mentioned by it.



On May 26, DGCA had audited 30 out of the total 32 flying training organisations (FTOs) in India, established since March 2021, and stated that it had found them violating multiple safety regulations. The regulator had found in the audit that "the facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements," as per the PTI report.



"(The) runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard. The pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs. (A) few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo the BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertakings prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the audit had stated.